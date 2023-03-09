(432 Hz music) Die Phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmos in e moll (classic guitar)

The phönixe are flying to the sea reaching the cosmosTIP: This music is made with 432 Hz on my guitar strings. I tuned it with a special tuning Fork which has 432 Hz. You can use that fork for healing too. Its directly inside your Cells and Organs etc.. DNA frequencies.Its a direct therapy for your body.
You can by it here: and please greetings from mi: "Jesko" , Thomann knowing mi, because i am a customer , client there.
https://www.thomann.de/de/meinl_tuning_fork_432.htm
