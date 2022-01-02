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WAUKESHA THE MOTHER OF ABOMINATIONS AND THE BLOOD OF MARTYRS
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53 views • January 02, 2022
In this episode we will take a look at the event in Waukesha, WI where a man drove his SUV into a Christmas Parade killing at least 5 and injuring many more. In doing so we will discover the hidden Satanic symbolism found in this event and how it is connected to other recent Satanic ritual events which are meant to bring about the setting free or releasing of the King of the bottomless pit!
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK/videos
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
SOURCE: https://www.youtube.com/user/KijaniAmariAK/videos
www.Apokalypsis321.com
If you would like to give a donation to this ministry here is the link:
https://paypal.me/KijaniAmariak?local..
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