10-27-2022 Dark Season: Building on Pride Part 1

Key Verse - Proverbs 16:18 Before destruction comes pride, And before a fall a haughty spirit! Support - Leviticus 26:14 ‘But if you do not obey Me, and do not do all these commands, 15 and if you reject My laws, or if your being loathes My right-rulings, so that you do not do all My commands, but break My covenant, 16 I also do this to you: And I shall appoint sudden alarm over you, wasting disease and inflammation, destroying the eyes, and consuming the life. And you shall sow your seed in vain, for your enemies shall eat it. 17 ‘And I shall set My face against you, and you shall be smitten before your enemies. And those who hate you shall rule over you, and you shall flee when no one pursues you. 18 ‘And after all this, if you do not obey Me, then I shall punish you seven times more for your sins. 19 ‘And I shall break the pride of your power, and shall make your heavens like iron and your earth like bronze.

