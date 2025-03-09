Pearls of Wisdom with Katharina Bless

Dakini Oracle Reading on 9 March, 2025

Heart Drop- drop into your heart!





Here you find the images of the Dakini Oracle: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove





Katharina is a spiritual teacher since 4+ decades, traveling the world and teaching. As an "old soul" her goal is to help human beings to see beyond the false matrix, the persona limitations and innerstand that we are divine beings having a human experience.

She is retired and lives in Chiang Rai, Thailand where she grows her own food and planted an orchard of fruit and other trees.





Info on private readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove/dakini-oracle-skyview-astrology-readings





Blog with also written readings: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/SilverDove

Astrology Blog: https://skyviewastrology.wordpress.com/

Telegram: @KatharinaBless

Pearls of Wisdom (only my videos): https://t.me/+FSEkGVEsmdkwYjk1

Silver Dove Network: https://t.me/joinchat/R-WDl0W6mqMGFiAz

Twitter: @katharinabless

MeWe: www.mewe.com/join/silverdovenetwork

Linkedin: linkedin.com/in/katharina-bless-19177a17





Rumble Videos: https://rumble.com/user/SilverDove11

You Tube: https://www.youtube.com/@katharinabless5425



