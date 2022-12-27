US Urges China’s Loan Transparency for African Nations

https://gnews.org/articles/628110
Summary：12/21/2022 December 13, at U.S.-Africa Summit in Washington DC, Jose Fernandez announced that the US intends to strive for more transparency around the terms of Beijing's lending to African nations, Washington will also try and figure out how these countries can get out of the crushing debts.
