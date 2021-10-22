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Supply-Chain 'Shortage' - YOU Are to Blame for All of This Destruction! [21.10.2021]
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40 views • October 22, 2021
'This is why they don’t want you to be self-sufficient.'
13,612 Viewsoct 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 113K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VEf4ub4rRh8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
13,612 Viewsoct 21, 2021
A CALL FOR AN UPRISING - 113K subscribers
https://youtu.be/VEf4ub4rRh8
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCeUOId5AD19RhxhmqV8G6wQ
www.acallforanuprising.com
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