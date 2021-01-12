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Impeachment Will FAIL - (Here's Why)
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160 views • January 12, 2021
Nancy Pelosi and (the Democrats in the House) are pushing through a second impeachment, although it’s likely to fail once reaching the Senate.
President Trump was kicked off of almost every major platform out there (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat).
Meanwhile, another BLM activist was confirmed to have been arrested at the US Capitol. He was in possession of firearms.
And Parler, which is a competitor to Twitter, has been kicked off of Apple, Google and Amazon because they refuse to censor their users. Now they’re seeking legal action.
Resources:
🔵 Home Title Lock (Promo Code: Roman)
http://ept.ms/35uHpoc
🔵 Impeachment:
http://ept.ms/3oFiLsS
http://ept.ms/3i4cog4
http://ept.ms/3oBeqqD
http://ept.ms/2Xzrz7D
🔵 BLM:
http://ept.ms/2LEwqSm
http://ept.ms/2MV5LkO
🔵 Capitol Investigations:
http://ept.ms/3bufIQk
http://ept.ms/38CfwNg
http://ept.ms/35O70Jh
http://ept.ms/3bwkb4U
🔵 Censorship:
http://ept.ms/2K6fEuN
http://ept.ms/39kXWwl
http://ept.ms/3oG1Ki4
http://ept.ms/38xE0aj
http://ept.ms/3nBCUhO
------------------
Content:
00:00 - Intro
00:46 - Some Thoughts of Mine
02:25 - Jan 6th Ramifications
04:34 - BLM activists
06:23 - Senate Investigation
08:51 - Impeachment
10:38 - Censorship
15:10 - Parler
17:46 - Home Title Lock
President Trump was kicked off of almost every major platform out there (Facebook, Instagram, Twitter, Snapchat).
Meanwhile, another BLM activist was confirmed to have been arrested at the US Capitol. He was in possession of firearms.
And Parler, which is a competitor to Twitter, has been kicked off of Apple, Google and Amazon because they refuse to censor their users. Now they’re seeking legal action.
Resources:
🔵 Home Title Lock (Promo Code: Roman)
http://ept.ms/35uHpoc
🔵 Impeachment:
http://ept.ms/3oFiLsS
http://ept.ms/3i4cog4
http://ept.ms/3oBeqqD
http://ept.ms/2Xzrz7D
🔵 BLM:
http://ept.ms/2LEwqSm
http://ept.ms/2MV5LkO
🔵 Capitol Investigations:
http://ept.ms/3bufIQk
http://ept.ms/38CfwNg
http://ept.ms/35O70Jh
http://ept.ms/3bwkb4U
🔵 Censorship:
http://ept.ms/2K6fEuN
http://ept.ms/39kXWwl
http://ept.ms/3oG1Ki4
http://ept.ms/38xE0aj
http://ept.ms/3nBCUhO
------------------
Content:
00:00 - Intro
00:46 - Some Thoughts of Mine
02:25 - Jan 6th Ramifications
04:34 - BLM activists
06:23 - Senate Investigation
08:51 - Impeachment
10:38 - Censorship
15:10 - Parler
17:46 - Home Title Lock
Keywords
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