CHP Talks: Vishal Mangalwadi—The Book That Made Your World

April 20, 2023: My special guest this week is Mr. Vishal Mangalwadi, author of 25 books, including this important one: The Book That Made Your World: How the Bible Created the Soul of Western Civilization. During this interview we discuss how the words, the phrases, the teachings of the Bible have given meaning, structure and freedom to peoples, the cultures and the institutions of many countries, including Canada and India . . . and how those freedoms are at risk as governments and academics have abandoned the Word of God.
Vishal Mangalwadi will be doing a speaking tour of Ontario, beginning in Ottawa: April 23 and including Mississauga: April 25, Brampton: April 26, Toronto: April 27, Burlington / Hamilton: April 28, and St Catharines: April 29 (2023). For a complete tour itinerary, visit: https://vishal2023.oakstudycentre.ca/schedule/
To learn more about Vishal Mangalwadi or access his books and other resources, visit: https://www.revelationmovement.com
Watch and subscribe to all censored and banned CHP Canada content at our Brighteon Channel: https://brighteon.com/channel/chpcanada
CHP TALKS is also now available as a podcast; subscribe and listen at:
Apple Podcasts: https://podcasts.apple.com/ca/podcast/chp-talks/id1517269201
buzzsprout: https://www.buzzsprout.com/1134824
For more information on our party, visit us at http://www.chp.ca
Support us by donating here: https://www.chp.ca/donate
GAB: https://gab.com/CHPCanada
MINDS: https://www.minds.com/CHPCanada
TWITTER: https://twitter.com/CHPCanada
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/CHP.ca.Canada/
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.