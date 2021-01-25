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COVID-19: Scientists cast doubt over claim UK variant is more deadly
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80 views • January 25, 2021
Sky News - 24 Jan 2021
Scientists have cast doubt over claims the COVID-19 variant first identified in southeast England is more deadly than the original virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British public on Friday there was "some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality". However, Dr Mike Tildesley, who advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said the research is in its "early stages" and the issue should be approached "with an element of caution". Most members of the public would call this NEW VARIANT total Bullshit.
Scientists have cast doubt over claims the COVID-19 variant first identified in southeast England is more deadly than the original virus. Prime Minister Boris Johnson told the British public on Friday there was "some evidence that the new variant may be associated with a higher degree of mortality". However, Dr Mike Tildesley, who advises the Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (SAGE), said the research is in its "early stages" and the issue should be approached "with an element of caution". Most members of the public would call this NEW VARIANT total Bullshit.
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