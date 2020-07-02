MK Ultra Glitch: NASCAR's Bubba Wallace 'Fades to Black' During FOX Post Race Interview @ Talladega

For several years we have been watching strange 'freeze-ups' with celebrities and TV personalities while caught on camera. One of the best 'glitches' that we have seen in recent times was with TV Host Wendy Williams and her Halloween Statue of Liberty clone malfunction just a couple of years ago. An all-time classic freeze-up happened with NBC weatherman an MK Ultra victim Al Roker back in 2012. Once he heard the words 'Holy Ghost' he went into a 17 second freeze frame. Last week NASCAR racer and half-black Bubba Wallace was part of a terrible Hoax that went wrong involving a garage door rope closer that was fashioned to look like a noose, but it had been found to be a non-issue because the noose was intended for Bubba. After the race Bubba was interviewed about his dismal performance and how he was feeling and had a total freeze up. It looked to me that the pressure got to him and his MK Ultra programming broke down as he just froze in mid-interview. His handler was right beside him and tried to prop him up. Fox Sports was covering the race and interview and quickly noticed that he was having a MK Ultra melt down and immediately jumped away from the interview. You can clearly see these MK Ultra programmed public personalities sometimes have very unfortunate and telling malfunctions in public and get caught on film. They Live Among Us My Friends.