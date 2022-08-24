Zev Zelenko MD Passes the Baton

Ann Vandersteel, co-chair of the Zelenko Freedom Foundation with Kevin Jenkins, has the honor of carrying forward the mission and legacy of world renowned medical freedom fighter, humanitarian, Dr. Vladimir Zelenko.

Dr. Zelenko made famous for his Zelenko Protocol which has saved millions of lives during the COVID pandemic. His legacy and work are being carried forward by the Zelenko Freedom Foundation.

Prior to the Zelenko Foundation, Ann was the host of SteelTruth™, and is considered a thought leader and trail blazer in "new media”. SteelTruth™ was recognized as a top shelf weeknight primetime investigative and news program competitive with the best mainstream media has to offer.

The Foundation’s mission is being built upon the following initiatives:

Zelenko Fellows

Community Development and Healthcare Initiatives

Public Policy

Incubating New Technology

Truth in Media

The daily "Zelenko Report" can be found here: with Ann hosting!

The Zelenko Report (rumble.com)

