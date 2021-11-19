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Warp Speed Donald J. Trump's Wicked Deed...
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174 views • November 19, 2021
Donald J. Trump sits in the Mara-0-Lago Winter Whitehouse because of warp speed. This is a testament to how damaging the germ theory is in separating people from God and destroying their health through pharmaceutical poison and vaccines. All is a raging riot of licentious and evil. This is the mechanism through which God would allow the delay of his second term. Unfortunately, Donald J. Trump will be too old to be as effective in 2024 because He still believes in germ theory. You can think outside of the box and foil The Germ Theory Through The Biblical Dietary Laws and avoid this evil in the world today...
The Good Ole Days of American Greatness
Warp Speed Donald J. Trump's Wicked Deed...
annual flu, cabal, corona virus, covid 19, covid science, epidemiology, fake news, fake science, fake vaccines, gossip 19, influenza, joel hay, lock downs, mandemic, mask mandates, pandemic, pandemic fraud, sars 1, sars 2, self-fulfilling Prophecy, social distancing, Spanish flu, swine flu, vaccines, viruses
The Good Ole Days of American Greatness
Warp Speed Donald J. Trump's Wicked Deed...
annual flu, cabal, corona virus, covid 19, covid science, epidemiology, fake news, fake science, fake vaccines, gossip 19, influenza, joel hay, lock downs, mandemic, mask mandates, pandemic, pandemic fraud, sars 1, sars 2, self-fulfilling Prophecy, social distancing, Spanish flu, swine flu, vaccines, viruses
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