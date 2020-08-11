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The David Knight Show (11August20 Full Show)
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28 views • August 11, 2020
The David Knight Show Mon-Fri 8:00am-11:00am CST at banned.video/channel/the-david-knight-show
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:16 Isolation from cradle to grave is already happening as the plan unfolds; Trump pushes restrictions on Americans re-entering country if a bureaucrat “reasonably” thinks they “may” have COVID
— 00:13:47 Putin’s boasting about a long term safe & effective vaccine after 2 months is a joke, but no bigger joke than Fauci’s testing protocol. Russian comedian, Smirnoff, sees nothing funny in the tyranny unfolding in USA
— 00:31:34 The NIH conducted a “messaging study” on 4,000 people in July to test propaganda messages about vaccines to a reluctant public
— 00:43:49 FOX’s pharmaceutical prostitute, Dr. Mark Seigel, pushes the idea of UN-VACCINATED children wearing yellow badges
— 00:55:55 College football shutting down, NFL and auto racing add more restrictions — why do we subsidize these billionaires’ stadiums?
— 01:13:46 Details from OSHA rule from 2007 that should prohibit masks. But no Constitution, law or rule will stop Fauci
— 01:24:04 Business Insider & other propaganda press pretend there’s no data from Sweden to contradict lockdowns & masks — here’s the data AND charts
— 01:28:37 Chicago resorts to medieval tactics to control looters
— 01:38:20 Dems & GOP play political games with pork & stimulus — have the VOTERS lost the plot?
— 01:52:59 Biden Veep-stakes are designed to keep everyone hanging on but he appears to have lost his BFF Kamala’s affections
— 01:56:06 Federal Reserve is pushing continuation of lockdown to “save the economy” — the same people who have lost 99% of the value of the dollar against GOLD. Here’s why gold is REAL money
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
For viral content, in-depth insights and breaking news be sure to follow David Knight on Parlor and Twitter @Libertytarian
Topics by timecode:
— 00:04:16 Isolation from cradle to grave is already happening as the plan unfolds; Trump pushes restrictions on Americans re-entering country if a bureaucrat “reasonably” thinks they “may” have COVID
— 00:13:47 Putin’s boasting about a long term safe & effective vaccine after 2 months is a joke, but no bigger joke than Fauci’s testing protocol. Russian comedian, Smirnoff, sees nothing funny in the tyranny unfolding in USA
— 00:31:34 The NIH conducted a “messaging study” on 4,000 people in July to test propaganda messages about vaccines to a reluctant public
— 00:43:49 FOX’s pharmaceutical prostitute, Dr. Mark Seigel, pushes the idea of UN-VACCINATED children wearing yellow badges
— 00:55:55 College football shutting down, NFL and auto racing add more restrictions — why do we subsidize these billionaires’ stadiums?
— 01:13:46 Details from OSHA rule from 2007 that should prohibit masks. But no Constitution, law or rule will stop Fauci
— 01:24:04 Business Insider & other propaganda press pretend there’s no data from Sweden to contradict lockdowns & masks — here’s the data AND charts
— 01:28:37 Chicago resorts to medieval tactics to control looters
— 01:38:20 Dems & GOP play political games with pork & stimulus — have the VOTERS lost the plot?
— 01:52:59 Biden Veep-stakes are designed to keep everyone hanging on but he appears to have lost his BFF Kamala’s affections
— 01:56:06 Federal Reserve is pushing continuation of lockdown to “save the economy” — the same people who have lost 99% of the value of the dollar against GOLD. Here’s why gold is REAL money
Our healthy and delicious storable foods are now available with the shortest lead time we’ve had in months!
https://www.infowarsstore.com/health-and-wellness/food?ims=czxxc&;utm_campaign=foodbis&utm_source=bitchute&utm_medium=Text+Link&utm_content=foodbis
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