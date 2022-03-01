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NWCR's Removing the Liberal Blindfold 03-01-2022
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20 views • March 01, 2022
ten years ago we lost Andrew Breitbart, who was only 40 years old. Too young but we look back on his legacy and who is to blame for our troubles we have today. Today's problems all stem from Joe Biden and his administration of non presidency.
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