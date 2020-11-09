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Winner Of The 2020 Election: The Technocrats! Discussion On The Dark Winter, Great Reset, Debit 'Forgiveness', Owning Nothing... Stay Strong. {MIRROR}
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35 views • November 09, 2020
Thank Ice Age Farmer. Find original video here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=98BGBQIroNY
I totally agree with Christian in this video. Trump will contest Biden's victory (as he should) and it will be a moment to use as an excuse to bring in the UN and then make "woke" heads explode when the Supreme court give the victory to Trump. Don't Fall For It!!! Stay Cool.
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I totally agree with Christian in this video. Trump will contest Biden's victory (as he should) and it will be a moment to use as an excuse to bring in the UN and then make "woke" heads explode when the Supreme court give the victory to Trump. Don't Fall For It!!! Stay Cool.
------------------------------------------------------------------------
Thank you for your interest in The Body House...
SIGN UP for Sensual Living & Survival Tips: thebodyhouse.biz/body-house-sign-up-page
Social Media & Important Links - linktr.ee/thebodyhouse1
What is FBSM? - thebodyhouse.biz/10-things-fbsm-sensual-massage-session/
Healing Bodywork Sessions - thebodyhouse.biz/sessions-with-dyann/
The Relaters Manual - thebodyhouse.biz/category/relaters-manual-guide-men/
Erotic Storytelling - thebodyhouse.biz/erotic-story-by-dyann-bridges-kamalas-mata-baba-a-tale-of-voyeurism/
Interviews With Erotic Providers - thebodyhouse.biz/category/interviews-with-sex-energy-psychic-experts-the-body-house-chronicles/
Sex & Relationship Expert Susan Bratton - thebodyhouse.biz/g-pg-sex-relating-advice-for-men
--------------------------------
Alternative NewsLetter -
The Body House Chronicles – Where Sensuality Meets Conspiracy bodyhousechronicles.wordpress.com/
At the Chronicles we focus on the growing control of the Hidden Hand and how returning to a sensual way of living is our best chance of retaining and regaining our Liberty and Freedoms!
Contact Dyann - Email: [email protected]
Life Coaching For Men: coachingbridges.wordpress.com
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