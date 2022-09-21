The US Marine Corps Now Very Quietly Issued Guidance To Roll Back the Strict Punishments

https://gnews.org/post/p1nrwa058
09/20/2022 Jack Posobiec: The US Marine Corps now very quietly issued guidance to rollback the strict punishments. If we have to defend Taiwan, you’re gonna need a military draft
