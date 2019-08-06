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Is Certified Organic Good Enough For You and Your Family?
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31 views • August 06, 2019
"Certified Organic” is thrown on food a lot lately, but not all organic farms are created equal. Just because a food has the USDA organic certification, does not necessarily mean it is a superior product. There are now more stringent organic certifications, such as the Demeter Biodynamic Organic Certification with rules... Continue Reading at Energy Matters, LLC: https://energymattersllc.com/blogs/news/is-certified-organic-good-enough-for-you-and-your-family-2
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