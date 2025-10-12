BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon SocialBrighteon.AI
Situation in ICE SMO Illinois
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
109 views • 3 days ago

Situation in SMO Illinois - yesterday evening.

Adding, what smells like Israel's dirty hands involved:

Four members of Qatar’s delegation involved in Gaza peace talks were killed when their vehicle overturned in Sharm El-Sheikh, according to Egyptian and Qatari media.

Two are reportedly in intensive care.

Adding: Uri Geller (Psychic) wrote the following: (will Israel create this, then blame others?)

Listen to me@realDonaldTrump

 - do NOT go to Sharm el-Sheikh, I have a TERRIBLE feeling there might be an attempt on your life! I am getting BAD signals. This is a GOLDEN opportunity for Islamic terrorists - you are the biggest prize in the WORLD for them! Remember Sadat was killed by one of his own security forces. No-one can be 100% protected, not even you. Double your security cordon and hand-pick your bodyguards. Do not move ANYWHERE without a ring of steel! #Trump

https://x.com/theurigeller/status/1977054248740241644?


politicseventscurrent
