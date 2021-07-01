Healing with Dr Daniels Podcast - Infomercial or Medical Breakthrough (ARCHIVED Radio Show 05.21.13)

Listen and learn how medical breakthroughs can be proven effective yet have zero benefits to the patient and choice in healing.



Medical technologies are rolled out with such flair and anticipation. The reality, as we have seen, is increasingly lethal medical intervention. How can today’s marvel be tomorrow’s lethal weapon?



Dr Daniels explains how lethal, ineffective therapies garner scientific evidence for FDA approval. Dr Daniels will review, in detail, scientific study, how it is designed, how it is analyzed and the resulting announcement of the breakthrough. Learn the warning signs that the announcement of a medical breakthrough is an infomercial disguised as news. Your Doctor’s recommendations may be based on studies that show zero effectiveness. Don’t let weak science destroy your health.







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