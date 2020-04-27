© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Doctors Line Up To Defend Trump
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • April 27, 2020
It doesn't take a brain surgeon to understand that many things are available to humans to boost their immune systems. One of those is the cholesterol synthesizing power of the sun into Vitamin D. Humans need fresh air and sunshine. So when you lock humanity inside four walls for extended periods of time, of course their health will suffer. Doctors are now coming out of the wood work to support the findings of the Trump Administration regarding treating and eliminating the Coronavirus.
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
💲 SUPPORT/DONATIONS 💲
Fighting to keep all truth on banned platforms like Youtube/Twitter/Periscope etc. If you want to continue see truth on these banned platforms please consider subscribing so you can help fight the good fight.
• If you can. please donate to:
• Cash Me - http://bit.ly/2Q0rXcq
• PayPal - http://bit.ly/2sdO5Hc
◄◄ Subscribe to my Subscribestar account if you can do a monthly donation! ►►
• Subscribestar: - http://bit.ly/35YelE5
🎙️ LIVE BROADCASTS 📢
• Vaughn vaughn.live/theresistance1776
• BT: bittube.tv/profile/TheResistance1776/livestream
• Flote: flote.app/TheResistance1776/live
• Twitch: twitch.tv/resistance1776
• Periscope: periscope.tv/TR76News
• VK: vk.com/TheResistance1776
• YT: youtube.com/channel/UCYE8lr4JYilfPxHlcGAzn-w
📹 Full IW Shows (Commercial Free) 📹
• YT: https://youtube.com/channel/UC1DCHDbh20A0tgDNrifD9xg
• Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channel/americanpatriot
• Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/theresistance1776/
• UGEtube: https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@TheResistance1776
• Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TR76NewsIII
📡◄ Follow Me ►📡
• Gab: https://gab.com/The-Resistance-1776
• Twitter: https://twitter.com/TR76News
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.