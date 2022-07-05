It's Over - Her's the Plan

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The enemy has weapons that we are not aware of and we have no idea of the real danger we are in.
Good thing God has this.
Links:
Billy Jones Channel – Ted Gunderson
https://www.bitchute.com/video/ddqVZHLr8nKN/
CERN and the connections to the past
Link twice removed, originally from www.darkjournalist.com
https://www.brighteon.com/e5380d13-2333-4b58-ade7-1f64d92450c9
EATR
https://www.wearethemighty.com/mighty-tactical/robots-that-eat-people/
The Reliability of the New Testament
https://www.bitchute.com/video/oSBROSVBv3st/
Infochute – Two links
https://www.bitchute.com/video/9DpZ5mmJ3NMu/
https://www.bitchute.com/video/paauOwDJ0FRj/