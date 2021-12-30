RYSA 03 - Economic Enslavement

"From the beginning wherein we were born to conscious awareness, all life is given to us freely as that which comes from the Source of All That Is. It is from this Source, our Source, where we have our being and flow forth to co-create in cooperation and in Divine order.



"There has come upon us a Black Alliance that has subverted this truth. There is a great new energy bringing every sovereign individual into the game to play and win with every move. Each player, both the agents of the Black Alliance and the sovereign individuals, understand this is the time of transformation. This game has been pre-destined, and everyone must play some part. There can be no refusal. In playing you win with every move, and you break through the barriers of fear, powerlessness and despair. If you don't play, you allow the Black Alliance to steal your moves. You lose by defaulting your rights.



"They are very good at taking a player's power away through intimidation and deceit. The game requires each player to take back their rights and their power, to decide, to chose, to want, to have, to gain friends and build a world that can be appreciated. The only way a player can lose is not to play.



"You first have to learn the rules of the game. The agents of this Black Alliance do not play by the rules. They have their instructions.



"Begin to open your eyes and see that you suffer from a fog of obscuration, of being out of context, not understanding the world. What you see is a fabricated illusion by this Black Alliance that is internally consistent with their agenda. They are historians who write a fictional story about everything you have learned. They have built a foundation of lies mixed with truth, to keep you from seeing the way things really are. When you admit the takeover and control has happened, by these most vile, evil, anti-social, selfish demons, when you admit that this has happened, slowly and consistently over the centuries, then you become aware of your own spark of awareness that comes into your consciousness, and you are ready...