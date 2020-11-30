Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD ~ Climate Change A I World Order & Rockefeller Dynasty [Age Of Truth TV]

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Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD ~ Climate Change A I World Order & Rockefeller Dynasty [Age Of Truth TV]
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Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD, PhD in Science and Technology studies and an expert researcher on climate politics and the history, of what he calls, the CLIMATE CHANGE agenda. He is also a researcher and author of a book about the Rockefeller family dynasty, and a lecturer and researcher on political think tanks, secret societies, the New World Order and the "green agenda", connected to the roll-out of 5G, implementation of Smart Meters and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Born in Sweden in 1968, Nordangård is also the founder of the organisation Pharos and a singer, musician and performing artist.
In this in-depth, controversial, informative and eye-opening interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, Nordangård will take you on the journey of how the Rockefellers and other elitist bloodline families are behind the orchestration of the "Climate agenda", and how it all began many decades ago. A green agenda "depopulation plan", as he calls it.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- CLIMATE CHANGE AGENDA from the beginning to 2020.
- U.N Agenda 21 & U.N. Agenda 2030
- Climate Change Deniers & public ridicule
- Environmentalism.
- Secret Societies & Political Think Tanks:
- The CLUB OF ROME
- The Bilderberg Group
- Trilateral Commission
- Council Of Foreign Relations
- Federal Reserve
- The Population Council of 1952
- THE ROCKEFELLER FAMILY DYNASTY
- The so-called "ILLUMINATI" bloodline families.
- 5G & Smart Meters & Smart Cities.
- Electromagnetic Frequencies & Radiation.
- NEW WORLD ORDER elitist power structure.
- Greta Thunberg.
- Aldous Huxley & "Brave New World".
- The Gender & Transgender Agenda.
- Sweden & Feminism & Microchipping?
- Veganism.
- Occult Rituals.
- HAARP & DEW (Directed Energy Weapons).
- Chemtrails.
- MIND CONTROL.
- The New Age movement.
.......all this and much as Dr. Jacob Nordangård is interviewed by Lucas Alexander in this dynamic and compelling interview for Age Of Truth TV.
Filmed on 27th of January 2020 at the Age Of Truth TV studios in
Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Norrköping, Sweden.
JACOB NORDANGÅRD WEBSITES:
http://www.jacobnordangard.se
&
PHAROS FOUNDATION
http://www.pharos.stiftelsen-pharos.org
&
In ENGLISH: https://www.stiftelsen-pharos.org/english.html
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
Dr. JACOB NORDANGÅRD, PhD in Science and Technology studies and an expert researcher on climate politics and the history, of what he calls, the CLIMATE CHANGE agenda. He is also a researcher and author of a book about the Rockefeller family dynasty, and a lecturer and researcher on political think tanks, secret societies, the New World Order and the "green agenda", connected to the roll-out of 5G, implementation of Smart Meters and A.I. Artificial Intelligence.
Born in Sweden in 1968, Nordangård is also the founder of the organisation Pharos and a singer, musician and performing artist.
In this in-depth, controversial, informative and eye-opening interview with AGE OF TRUTH TV presenter and investigative reporter, Lucas Alexander, Nordangård will take you on the journey of how the Rockefellers and other elitist bloodline families are behind the orchestration of the "Climate agenda", and how it all began many decades ago. A green agenda "depopulation plan", as he calls it.
SELECTED TOPICS DISCUSSED:
- CLIMATE CHANGE AGENDA from the beginning to 2020.
- U.N Agenda 21 & U.N. Agenda 2030
- Climate Change Deniers & public ridicule
- Environmentalism.
- Secret Societies & Political Think Tanks:
- The CLUB OF ROME
- The Bilderberg Group
- Trilateral Commission
- Council Of Foreign Relations
- Federal Reserve
- The Population Council of 1952
- THE ROCKEFELLER FAMILY DYNASTY
- The so-called "ILLUMINATI" bloodline families.
- 5G & Smart Meters & Smart Cities.
- Electromagnetic Frequencies & Radiation.
- NEW WORLD ORDER elitist power structure.
- Greta Thunberg.
- Aldous Huxley & "Brave New World".
- The Gender & Transgender Agenda.
- Sweden & Feminism & Microchipping?
- Veganism.
- Occult Rituals.
- HAARP & DEW (Directed Energy Weapons).
- Chemtrails.
- MIND CONTROL.
- The New Age movement.
.......all this and much as Dr. Jacob Nordangård is interviewed by Lucas Alexander in this dynamic and compelling interview for Age Of Truth TV.
Filmed on 27th of January 2020 at the Age Of Truth TV studios in
Copenhagen, Denmark and via ZOOM to Norrköping, Sweden.
JACOB NORDANGÅRD WEBSITES:
http://www.jacobnordangard.se
&
PHAROS FOUNDATION
http://www.pharos.stiftelsen-pharos.org
&
In ENGLISH: https://www.stiftelsen-pharos.org/english.html
PLEASE SUBSCRIBE to AGE OF TRUTH TV!
Your support is greatly appreciated.
You can also support us via our Age Of Truth TV website:
http://www.ageoftruth.tv
For further contact: [email protected]
© 2020 Age Of Truth TV - All Rights Reserved
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