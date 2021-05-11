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Incredible...! Powerful Storms Hit Wuhan Part of China | May 10 | 2021
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1122 views • May 11, 2021
Powerful Storms hit Wuhan part of China | May 10 | 2021
On May 10th, starting at 2 pm, Wuhan suddenly turned as dark as night, followed by torrential rain, accompanied by hail and level 10 winds. As seen from photos and videos posted by locals, there was standing water in many parts of Wuhan, trees were blown down and the roof of the Wuhan Station waiting hall had severe leaks. Local netizens have expressed their fear caused by the sudden rainstorm.
On May 10th, starting at 2 pm, Wuhan suddenly turned as dark as night, followed by torrential rain, accompanied by hail and level 10 winds. As seen from photos and videos posted by locals, there was standing water in many parts of Wuhan, trees were blown down and the roof of the Wuhan Station waiting hall had severe leaks. Local netizens have expressed their fear caused by the sudden rainstorm.
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