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COVID 19 CAUSED BY DIRECTED ENERGY WEAPONS!
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262 views • September 04, 2020
It sounds like a crazy conspiracy but I got from a special source that there is NO VIRUS causing covid 19! The source said this consistently since the beginning of the pandemic, there is NO VIRUS, and when I uploaded a movie about this to YouTube they quickly deleted it and gave me a strike, as in if I continue they will delete my channel. David Icke was immediately kicked off of YouTube for saying there was no virus, and this makes me suspicious that we are on to something with this. Please email me any information or interest you have in this topic or refer someone to me: Richard Bruce [email protected]
Christian, sermon, shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, JEHOVAH, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, Isaiah, prophesy,
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
Christian, sermon, shapeshifter, reptilian, reptilian shapeshifter, devil, alien, demon, news, United States, alien abduction, black ops, secret society, bible, David Icke, demonic distortion, zero point energy, eternal, biowarfare, MK Ultra, mind control, technology, time travel, Drako, timeline, CERN, chrononaut, black ops, deep state, gang stalking, targeted individual, raptor, church, doctrine, scripture, bible, JEHOVAH, Holy Spirit, Jesus Christ, Isaiah, prophesy,
Support Richard Bruce Truth Ministries:
http://www.freeourworld.org/DONATE-PAGE.html
Or send to:
Richard Bruce
P.O. Box 8671
Calabasas, CA 91372
USA
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