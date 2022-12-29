⚡️Russian Defence Ministry Report on the Progress of the Special Military Operation in Ukraine - 1300, December 29, 2022

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation in Ukraine (29 December 2022)





The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.





💥 In Kupyansk direction, units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) have been neutralised by artillery strikes near Timkovka, Kislovka, and Berestovoye (Kharkov region).





◻️ Over 20 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 3 motor vehicles have been eliminated.





💥 In Krasny Liman direction, artillery fire, Assault and Army aviation strikes launched at units from 95th Airborne Assault Brigade of the AFU near Serebryanskoye forestry have resulted in the elimination of up to 70 Ukrainian personnel, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 5 pickups.





💥 In Donetsk direction, Russian forces continued their offensive operations that have resulted in taking new advantageous lines and positions.





◻️ The enemy has lost over 80 personnel, 4 infantry fighting vehicles, 3 armoured fighting vehicles, and 6 motor vehicles.





💥 In South Donetsk direction, artillery fire and active action of Russian forces have resulted in the neutralisation of the AFU units near Sladkoye, Vladimirovka, Pavlovka, Velikaya Novosyolka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ Up to 30 Ukrainian personnel, 2 armoured fighting vehicles, and 4 pickups have been eliminated.





◻️ Moreover, 2 enemy sabotage groups have been eliminated near Vremevka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Levadnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Missile Troops and Artillery have neutralised 4 AFU command posts near Kherson; Kupyansk, Novoosinovo (Kharkov region), and Gavrilovka (Dnepropetrovsk region), as well as 83 artillery units at their firing positions, manpower and military hardware at 102 areas.





◻️ 3 AFU artillery ordnance depots have been destroyed near Seversk and Artyomovsk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Stepnoye (Zaporozhye region).





💥 Within the counterbattery warfare, 2 batteries of U.S.-manufactured M-777 artillery systems has been neutralised near Kruglyakovka (Kharkov region).





◻️ 1 fighting vehicle for U.S.-manufactured HIMARS multiple-launch rocket system (MLRS) has been detected and destroyed near Konstantinovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





◻️ 1 Msta-B howitzer has been destroyed in Seversk (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as D-20 and D-30 howitzers near Ivanovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Orekhov (Zaporozhye region).





✈️💥 Fighter Aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down Su-25 and Su-24 airplanes of Ukrainian Air Force near Krasniy Liman and Kramatorsk.





◻️ In addition, 2 Ukrainian Mi-8 helicopters have been shot down near Suvorov and Orlovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Air defence facilities have shot down 7 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Pshenichnoye, Kremennaya, Chervonaya Dibrova, and Koshelevka (Lugansk People's Republic), Kirillovka (Donetsk People's Republic), as well as near Lyubimovka (Kherson region).





◻️ Moreover, 4 rocket-propelled projectiles launched by HIMARS and Uragan MLRS have been intercepted near Popasnaya (Lugansk People's Republic), Peremozhnoye, and Tarasovka (Zaporozhye region).





📊 In total, 354 airplanes and 194 helicopters, 2,741 unmanned aerial vehicles, 399 air defence missile systems, 7,296 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 953 fighting vehicles equipped with MLRS, 3,742 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 7,810 units of special military hardware have been destroyed during the special military operation.