Three CCP-cultivated spies, Weijian Shan, Jho Low, and Bruno Wu, have been using unrestricted legal warfare to attack Guo Wengui and bribe White House insiders to repatriate him
WHISTLEBLOWERS 7.1.23 @12PM: MH370 - Lethal hacking brought by the CCP Kleptocracy (EP3)

Three CCP-cultivated spies, Weijian Shan, Jho Low, and Bruno Wu, have been using unrestricted legal warfare to attack Guo Wengui and bribe White House insiders to repatriate him.

三个中共培养的间谍， 他们是单伟建， 刘特佐（Jho Low) 和 吴征( Bruno Wu)，一直在用法律超限战攻击郭文贵，用收买贿赂白宫内部人士遣返郭文贵。

