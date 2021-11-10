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Last plague of Egypt = Vaxx-poison for children: Angel of death, last call to harvest
What Do You Got To Lose?
What Do You Got To Lose?
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357 views • November 10, 2021
Prophetic word, November the 9th, 2021 very late evening around 11pm
The word started after I have blown the Shofar and went back to pray with my staff
It came like in a flash throwing the staff on the floor
It speaks about the last plague of Egypt with the death of the firstborn.
The word compare it with the vaxxine given to children.
Protection is possible by the Blood of Yeshua, the Lamb
Finally it calls people to join the last harvest – who is willing to go?

The transcript to read along is available as pdf to download:
https://bindernowski.com/download/prophetic-word-2021-11-09b-pdf-download/
Or read along on the website:
https://bindernowski.com/word-2021-11-09-egypt-last-plague-and-the-reaper/

Or if you need footages for your own videos, I have some available exlusively on Pond5 - will give me a povision.
https://www.pond5.com/artist/bindernowski
Alternatively if you are looking for more/other stuff and use the referal, I will get a little bit as well; for that, use the next link: https://www.pond5.com/?ref=Bindernowski

If you feel led to help, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
Keywords
childrengodholy spiritvaccinelighttrutheliteprophecypropheticharvestyeshuaegyptexodusspirittorahlordplagueprophetswickedelohimdeath angelreaperbindernowski
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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