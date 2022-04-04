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Diamond and Silk: Biden seems like a security threat that will sleepwalk us into nuclear war
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1636 views • April 04, 2022
Diamond and Silk react to President Joe Biden's gaffe during a speech in Warsaw, Poland that seemed to call for regime change in Russia - Via Newsmax's 'Crystal Clear.'
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