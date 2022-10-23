Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Heart attacks taking many out: WAKE UP, Joe Spagnolo!; there’s no mystery, try Covaxxes MVI_8076
173 views
channel image
EK the Urban Yeti
Published a month ago |
Shop nowDonate

Political editor, Joe Spagnolo, in an opinion piece in the Oct. 16 edition of the Sunday Times in Western Australia, continues to shows just how far down his throat the hook, line, and sinker of the official Covid-19 narrative is. Not for a moment does he wonder if the spate of heart attacks and cardiovascular dysfunctions, besetting Australia and the western world, is connected to the mass Covid-19 injection uptake by the population. Spagnolo continues his woeful disconnection from reality on this matter.

Keywords
healthmedicineheart attackswestern australiacovid-19 vaccinationjoe spagnolocardiovascular dysfunction

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket