Heart attacks taking many out: WAKE UP, Joe Spagnolo!; there’s no mystery, try Covaxxes MVI_8076

Political editor, Joe Spagnolo, in an opinion piece in the Oct. 16 edition
of the Sunday Times in Western Australia, continues to shows just how far down
his throat the hook, line, and sinker of the official Covid-19 narrative is.
Not for a moment does he wonder if the spate of heart attacks and cardiovascular
dysfunctions, besetting Australia and the western world, is connected to the
mass Covid-19 injection uptake by the population. Spagnolo continues his woeful
disconnection from reality on this matter.
