YOU KNOW I'M TOXIC 🏳‍🌈 TWO-TIER KEIR STARMER

You know that feeling when you appoint a creep as ambassador, someone with extremely close ties to Jeffrey Epstein?
Here’s Keir Starmer as Amy Winehouse with “You Know I’m Toxic”.
Entertainment for a nation waiting for the Prime Minister to resign.
{satire}
Source: https://x.com/CrewkerneGaz/status/2019843868301357413