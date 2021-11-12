Explosive! Dr. Robert Malone: They’re rushing into killing children

The unfortunate truth is that we’re going to have many children die before people wake up, we’re rushing forward willy nilly on damaging and possibly killing our kids and now they’re going to launch clinical trials on very young children, there will be child deaths and it seems like we’re going to have to have children deaths until people start to wake up. The inventor of the mRNA technologies Dr. Robert Malone is acting as an expert witness for Robert F Kennedy’s organization, and Dr. Robert Malone is saying some very concerning things, first that there is seemingly no end to the amount of corruption within the NHS system. It almost explains the suppression of early treatment, all the dysfunction around remdesivir. Dr. Robert Malone is sure that Tony Fauci has had decades and decades to amass power and he controls the entire HHS enterprise. Now, lets talk about the various ‘war games’ that have taken place. This is no conspiracy and it includes Justin Tradeu, a lof of our current leaders in government, the CCP in China, etc. They came up with a script of how they were going to respond to a highly lethal virus with the assumption that they would come out with a highly effective vaccine. They came up with a battleplan with these wargame sessions and envisioned a coronavirus outbreak that would be highly lethal. They are basically moving in lockstep with said battleplan. However, they assumed participation from the intelligence agencies and every time they assumed that they would have to force vaccination. And yet they don’t modify the plan at all despite the fact that the virus is not as lethal as was once thought and they don’t even factor in the effects of natural immunity. So heres the rundown, Bill Gates controls the world health Organization and they’ve acted in lockstep and enacted the necessary processes to force vaccination upon the population, but the truth is that for most of us, there is nothing to fear from this virus. A bunch of bureaucrats, spooks, media people, World Economic Forum, Bill Gates, etc. built a war plan and they are giving it to us good and hard with no flexibility and it seems our only recourse is to just take the jab. The director of CDC lies like a trooper on a regular basis. Those who are well aware of the data are just gob smacked by these bureaucrats who are misrepresenting the truth. This is absolutely obscene, this is causing such a gross distortion of reality that we have whistleblowers coming out and saying that these mandates are absolutely wrong. A lot of people are concerned and a lot of people are filing religious exemptions for just that reason. Globalcovidsummit.org includes 13,000 physicians who have signed on a declaration that basically says DO NOT jab the kids and DON’t restrict what medication doctors can prescribe. The press is hunting physicians in coordination with big pharma and they are doing it all over the world. This weaponization of rules and regulations against people is happening ALL OVER THE PLACE. And now OSHA is going to rely on snitches to enforce their vaccine mandates to see if they are all complying and what is this going to lead to? Remember that the EUA authorized drug Comirnaty is STILL NOT AVAILABLE FOR USE. It only adds more fuel to the fire for people not to trust Pfizer or Moderna simply because they are just not transparent. It is amazing that the FDA keeps rolling over for these people again and again and again. The problem we have with the thesis that they are trying to counteract the effects of the vaccine, so its hard for Dr. Malone to imagine that they are changing the components of the vaccine, and they elected to use an agent that has a potential to mitigate the potential side effects of the original product, but that’s our best guess because Pfizer and Moderna won’t explain anything that they are doing. Its deceitful, obscene, and absolutely not transparent. The government is off the reservation and they don’t care about the law and they don’t care about bioethics and they don’t care about overextending OSHA. And then there is the cooked clinical trial data. Dr. Malone is involved with the unity project that is well funded and coming together bipartisan and there are is about to be major backlash. And now for the worst news of the night, Pfizer knows what their safety data is, the CEO of Pfizer is aware that their product has probably killed 100s of thousands of people internationally probably and he has to live with that. Dr. Robert Malone is absolutely furious at what is going on, they’ve destroyed his work and they’re destroying his industry that he worked in for all his life. The real problem is our entire system has lost integrity and we need a rejuvenation of bioethics so that our institutions don’t think that it’s ok to lie and break rules. DO NOT HAVE YOUR CHILDREN TO TAKE THE SHOT! If it comes to homeschooling then so be it