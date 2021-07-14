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Chemtrails Over Sydney
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114 views • July 14, 2021
This is dated 13/07/2021, it is a very brief clip of what looks to be chemtrails taken in Sydney somewhere. Much of the world will know that Sydney has suddenly been put back in lockdowns mask wearing, due to many people getting this COVID 19. If you look in the background you will see older chemtrails now fading out. Is this a coincidence, or could there possibly be a connection with chemtrails and covid?
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