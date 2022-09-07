BIG BIBLICAL WORMWOOD SYSTEM BODIES OVER SINGAPORE+2 IN FLORIDA / SUN+ HALO CME / HUGE QUAKES / READ BELOW

Brandon cory Nagley





Sep 6, 2022 BIG BIBLICAL WORMWOOD-PLANET X SYSTEM BODIES OVER SINGAPORE+2 NEXT TO ANOTHER OVER FLORIDA+RED LARGE ONES CAUGHT OVER EUROPE AGAIN!!!/SUN SHOT OFF A LARGE HALO CME-FLARE (ENERGY WILL "POSSIBLY" COME EARTHS WAY)/3-4 HUGE 6.5-7.0 QUAKES SLAMMED EARTH WITHIN 48 HOURS-CHINA HIT BY 6.8+ QUAKE/"GLOBAL" RED IRON OXIDE DUST EVENT FROM EARTHS TWIN SUN NEMESIS-SKY BLEEDS RED IN THE PHILIPPINES/READ BELOW. Today is now 9/6/22. i am showing as always the signs in the heavens that Jesus christ (known as yeshua in Hebrew, and called by many different names) warned to be seen before his second coming. Those signs specifically from the (planet x/ nemesis/ nibiru/ Biblical wormwood of Revelation 8/ red dragon (being planet x of Revelation 12) what NASA calls the planet 9 system evidence. In todays video highlights: Multiple large earthquakes have hit around the globe within the past 3 days. There's been 3-4 large 6.0-7.0 plus size quakes in the past 3 days alone. Such as one that just recently hit in China recorded as a 6.8 quake though due to governments hiding true magnitudes of earthquakes in sure quakes are bigger than recorded especially since we know usgs quake site hides and deletes quake activity... They don't want you all to know the planet x system is the cause of these quakes and not just solar radiation and energy but planet x system waves of radiation and energy also, not including cosmic waves of radiation coming from I believe the suns direction which are red band waves coming in from a gamma ray burst ( star that exploded thousands of years ago ) and it's energy waves of cosmic radiation have been hitting earth the last few years as insider mike from around the world told pastor Paul Begley on Paul Begley youtube channel years back that they (those in the government watching ) were concerned of what's called red band waves from the gamma ray burst..... Also skies turned blood red over the Philippines from red iron oxide dust falling from earths twin sun called nemesis the destroyer which is a brown dwarf star../also known by other names like planet x/wormwood of Revelation 8/ the fiery red dragon of revelation 12... Over Florida a massive planet x system body, actually TWO planet x system bodies appeared in the skys over florida... You'll see also lit up skies in Singapore in pictures shared by gianluca marvosi it looks like another massive planet x system object filling the sky up with its pinkish spherical shape... And you'll see different pictures of planet x system bodies caught by me also pictures credited to others... You'll see a massive planet x system body that passed the sun yesterday that was yesterdays main cause for a coronal mass ejection called a ( CME) just as today it looks like the sun blasted off energy on all sides in a huge halo like CME.... You'll see the red planet x system body or 2 different red planet x system bodies caught by me over European public sky cameras taken yesterday and today...plus more...Newcomers, Jesus Christ is the only way to God and heaven ( John 14;6) and the only way to escape the judgement coming( REVELATION 3:10/ REVELATION 12:5/ 1 THESSALONIANS 4/ 1 CORINTHIANS 15/ john 14:3- bible references.) Pray if you have not accepted Jesus (yeshua) as Lord read BELOW my video where my pinned comments are in my comments section.





Credited videos BELOW-

(Florida granni RO) planet x system body lighting up skies over Florida usa- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/LJo3SPdZxQY

(Den bjb) waters dried up around Indonesias coastline, more planet x system effects occurring globally- https://www.youtube.com/shorts/hpE4ayzTAgI

(JOSEPHSPY VLOG)/Red Skies over the Philippines from red iron oxide dust falling from nemesis the destroyer/wormwood/planet x, earths twin sun-

https://www.youtube.com/shorts/T5P7Owcusb0

(teraotr) bright orange light in center of sky from planet x system body lighting up the horizon over either Arroyo California or in Puerto Rico as there's 2 places with that name lol- https://youtu.be/L2SAF6e_JNQ





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Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yP2ocfRSBkU



