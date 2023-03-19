Jesus Visits Marthas House

Sunday School or Christian Club text is from the Bible Luke chapter 10 verses 38 to 42. What is most important in life? Song:
"Thank You Lord, for saving my soul,
thank You Lord, for making me whole.
Thank You Lord, for giving to me
Thy great Salvation, so rich and free!"
God bless you all. Pray for the peace in world.
Greetings from East Finland sister S.M.T.
