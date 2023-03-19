Create New Account
Jesus Visits Marthas House
Finnish Blessing Productions
Published 17 hours ago
Sunday School or Christian Club text is from the Bible Luke chapter 10 verses 38 to 42. What is most important in life? Song:

"Thank You Lord, for saving my soul,

thank You Lord, for making me whole.

Thank You Lord, for giving to me

Thy great Salvation, so rich and free!"


God bless you all. Pray for the peace in world.

Greetings from East Finland sister S.M.T.

