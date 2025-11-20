Unless you've been living under a rock, which I wouldn't blame you if you were, you've probably noticed a rift on the political right. Ted Cruz and Mark Levin are calling Tucker Carlson and MTG Nazis. Thomas Massie calls out AIPAC and gets a multi-million-dollar-funded primary opponent. Candace Owens is out there spinning spy and assassination stories that are hard to follow. Ben Shapiro wants to be the next Charlie Kirk, but Kirk's last words questioned Israeli funding, and Megyn Kelly is out there trying to play the Conservative playground supervisor amongst Conservative commentatory knife fights. Even Alley Beth Stucky is in on the action. All this over one tiny nation in the Middle East. Or is it? Can you be a Christian and not a Zionist? Do you have to support the political nation of Israel to be a good American? Some think so, others do not, and they are tearing the baby in half in the process. Read More: https://www.resistancechicks.com/dear-maga-god-called-he-said-stop-fighting-about-israel/

The Resistance Chicks General Store has all-natural, hand-made personal health care products, right here from God's Little Acre! Visit Shop.ResistanceChicks.com





Resistance Chicks are proud to partner with Zang Enterprises as the new official gold and silver company of Resistance Chicks! Learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/godsmoney





Perfect Aminos! Give your body what it needs to build muscle and regain energy! Read Michelle's testimony and learn more: www.resistancechicks.com/bodyhealth





Resistance Chicks are PROUD to partner with Dr. Haider's premium, additive-free immune preventive treatment and recovery supplements, available exclusively at www.mygotostack.com USE PROMO CODE "RC"





AMAZING body and CBD products!!!

For ALL products: https://organicbodyessentials.com/?ref=RC









Resistance Chicks

P.O. Box 107

Milford, OH 45150

E-mail: [email protected]

Web Page www.resistancechicks.com

Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/ResistanceChicks

BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/resistancechicks/

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ResistanceChicks

Telegram follow here: https://t.me/ResistanceChicks

Franksocial: https://franksocial.com/u/ResistanceChicks

Truthsocial: https://truthsocial.com/@ResistanceChicks

Use Promo code: "ResistanceChicks" at TheFoundersBible.com





https://resistancechicks.brighteonstore.com/Resistance-Chicks TODAY and Use PROMO CODE “CHICKS” to save 5%!





Visit www.MyPillow.com/Resistance and use promo code "RC" to save up to 66%