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Dr. Steve Turley, Twitter and Facebook LOSE -51 BILLION as Nationalist Right Poised to TAKE OVER Italy-14January2021
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50 views • January 15, 2021
The Conservative, Populist Movement is creating its own alternatives to Facebook, Twitter, Google and other organizations that are parallel to the corrupt current organizations from the Leftist. There's a saying that goes...
"A person's character is best revealed in two circumstances - (1) When they have nothing (2) When they have everything."
Now the real nature of these clowns is becoming visible.
Italy is showing a rise of the Nationalist Populist MAGA right, then the establishment comes and knocks them down, then a massive Nationalist reawakening. As in Star Wars: New Hope, The Empire Strike Back and Return of the Jedi
"A person's character is best revealed in two circumstances - (1) When they have nothing (2) When they have everything."
Now the real nature of these clowns is becoming visible.
Italy is showing a rise of the Nationalist Populist MAGA right, then the establishment comes and knocks them down, then a massive Nationalist reawakening. As in Star Wars: New Hope, The Empire Strike Back and Return of the Jedi
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