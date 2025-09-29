Charlie Kirk was shot through the tent roof that moved

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This explains that there is no exit wound as the bullet eventually got stopped deep down in his chest just like autopsy said. If something also was found just under his skin it might also be true.
Integrity Security Solutions who handled the security at Charlie Kirk's murder was founded by former Police Chief Brian Harpole who is a drone and weapons expert.
https://x.com/OfficialElftown/status/1972619725806203172
More on https://heddahenrik.substack.com/