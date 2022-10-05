We Have to Buckle Our Seatbelts Even Tighter as Financial Stability Risk Further Complicates the Exit

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https://gnews.org/post/p1sqb6db7
09/28/2022 El-Erian: “This is an even more complicated exit and it doesn’t help that central banks are late so I just think we have to buckle our seatbelt even tighter,”