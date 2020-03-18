Americans Reject Plutocrat Michael Bloomberg | Eric Striker

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On March 4, 2020 billionaire Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race to win the Democratic nomination due to a lackluster performance at the polls (but not due to a lack of money spent on campaign ads). Eric Striker is here to comment on what all this means.
Check out the full episode of 'Strike the Nation', heard only on TRS: https://therightstuff.biz/
Music: https://www.bensound.com/
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