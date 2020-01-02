MARK STEELE ~ "Criminal 5G Enterprise & Deadly Spiritual War" [Age Of Truth] [HD]

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MARK STEELE has become a famous anti-5G campaigner and activist. He is a British weapons expert and Chief Technology Officer, who stirred up quite a controversy in his hometown of Gateshead in Northern England. He became known in the media for the court case in Gateshead, sometimes referred to as "The Gateshead 5G lamppost scandal".