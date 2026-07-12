Judas Iscariot and the Vial of Perfume

[videopress MqFpRFN1]

Judas Iscariot is an arche-type of a Priest, Pastor, and Christian who makes a decision not to follow through.

Following Jesus Christ is costly, the mostly costly thing a man can do.

Jesus Christ is not a religion even though there is a constant tug by those in the Church and those outside of the Christ to turn Jesus Christ into a morality play.

The woman with the nard was publicly ridiculed as she annointed Christ for purely. The gift was costly -- perhaps a years wages.

And whoever does not take his cross and follow me is not worthy of me. Matt 10:38

Then Jesus said to His disciples, “If anyone wants to come after Me, he must deny himself, take up his cross, and follow Me. For whoever wants to save his life will lose it; but whoever loses his life for My sake will find it. For what good will it do a person if he gains the whole world, but forfeits his soul? Or what will a person give in exchange for his soul?

Matthew 16:24-26

Judas Iscariot lost his soul.

Fritz Berggren, PhD

www.bloodandfaith.com



