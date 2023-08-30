Explore The Impact Of Mental Illness Globally 🌍📊

🧠 Explore how the Mental Health Matters all around the world with the help of statistical data shared by Dr. Stephen Hinshaw a Professor of Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences at UC San Francisco. 📊🎙️ https://bit.ly/3qRi71G
🤯 5%: Those severely affected by mental illness or substance abuse, facing significant challenges.
😔 25-30%: A quarter of the population experiences moderately severe mental health issues.
🌟 Half the World: Over a lifetime, approximately 50% of individuals will encounter some form of mental disorder.
🌐 Let's prioritize mental health worldwide. It's more common than you might think. 💪💙
