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Dr. David Martin Echoes Terral's AI Simulation Warnings, Elite Are Fleeing to Bunker Cities, Dr. Greer Exposes "Cosmic Hoax," and More: August 03, 2021
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4134 views • August 03, 2021
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Dr. David Martin echoes your warnings
Submitted by Kelly
On August 03, 2021
I can’t remember seeing this on your updates. You and Dr. Martin are the only ones I have heard refer to this biological weapon regarding AI simulation.
44:55-50:54 (45:30-46:13) the vaccine is an AI simulation
50:46-50:54 the vaccine is a biological weapon
55:43-58:00 delta variant is an attempt to coerce people into taking a vaccine
1:10:35-1:11:08 influenza was a vaccine mandate that didn’t deliver so they changed the pathogen
1:14:06-1:14:22 creating the urgency of a demand for a vaccine through a manufactured emergency
1:14:32-1:16:04 anthrax outbreak investigated by postal inspectors
1:16:51-1:17:20 need to get the public to accept…the media to create…the investors will follow...
1:17:42-1:18:11 injection of a synthetic recombinant chimeric protein developed off of a computer simulation
https://www.brighteon.com/a569c7c9-9572-47ed-ba3c-130b0c13aa55
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Globalists flee to private islands, underground bunkers, as they unleash bioweapons “nuke from orbit” plan to decimate the human race with spike protein vaccine injections
Submitted by Marv
Brighteon.com/0b55be6d-397c-40fc-9e09-015209af6d40
Continue reading: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-02-globalists-flee-to-private-islands-underground-bunkers-unleash-bioweapons-nuke-from-orbit.html#
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EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Greer Exposes the 'Cosmic Hoax' - MUST SEE!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61088797ebbfdc2563251701
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Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
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None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
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Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
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Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
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Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
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Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
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Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
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Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
--
Dr. David Martin echoes your warnings
Submitted by Kelly
On August 03, 2021
I can’t remember seeing this on your updates. You and Dr. Martin are the only ones I have heard refer to this biological weapon regarding AI simulation.
44:55-50:54 (45:30-46:13) the vaccine is an AI simulation
50:46-50:54 the vaccine is a biological weapon
55:43-58:00 delta variant is an attempt to coerce people into taking a vaccine
1:10:35-1:11:08 influenza was a vaccine mandate that didn’t deliver so they changed the pathogen
1:14:06-1:14:22 creating the urgency of a demand for a vaccine through a manufactured emergency
1:14:32-1:16:04 anthrax outbreak investigated by postal inspectors
1:16:51-1:17:20 need to get the public to accept…the media to create…the investors will follow...
1:17:42-1:18:11 injection of a synthetic recombinant chimeric protein developed off of a computer simulation
https://www.brighteon.com/a569c7c9-9572-47ed-ba3c-130b0c13aa55
--
Globalists flee to private islands, underground bunkers, as they unleash bioweapons “nuke from orbit” plan to decimate the human race with spike protein vaccine injections
Submitted by Marv
Brighteon.com/0b55be6d-397c-40fc-9e09-015209af6d40
Continue reading: https://www.naturalnews.com/2021-08-02-globalists-flee-to-private-islands-underground-bunkers-unleash-bioweapons-nuke-from-orbit.html#
--
EXCLUSIVE: Dr. Greer Exposes the 'Cosmic Hoax' - MUST SEE!
https://freeworldnews.tv/watch?id=61088797ebbfdc2563251701
--
Read the full report by subscribing to the Black Star Newsletter-Survival Group Programs at https://www.terral03.com.
--
None Dare Call It Conspiracy: https://www.resist.com/Onlinebooks/None_Dare_Call_It_Conspiracy.pdf
--
Dakota Report (Operations Section): http://www.citizeninvestigationteam.com/1/dakota_report_disinfo.pdf
--
Nano Silver: https://www.nanosilver.com.my/nano-tech-facts/what-is-nano-silver/
--
Effect of silver nanoparticles on Candida:
https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC4678641/
--
Nano-based approach to combat emerging viral (NIPAH virus) infection
https://www.sciencedirect.com/science/article/pii/S1549963419300656
--
Colloidal Silver vs. Nano Silver: https://elementasilver.com/blog/colloidal-silver-vs-nano-silver/
--
Newsletter subscribers can get enough Nano Silver concentrate to make 12 liters of Nano Silver Solution (10ppm) for just $100 and we pay for the shipping. Non-subscribers can get the same amount for just $115 at https://www.terral03.com and there is no limit on orders.
Everyone subscribing, upgrading, and donating receive the eBook version of The Mystery Explained as a gift for supporting the research.
Mystery Report Channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMq6IynWMl2RPb57ErfkKvA
Terral BlackStar YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNrZdBjWjfssfMx5dETze_g
Terral’s Brighteon Channel: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/terral03
More info at https://www.terral03.com
Contact Terral: [email protected]
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