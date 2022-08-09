Xavier Azalbert: Suing Bill Gates for Disparagement

Asking for an open, scientific debate over experimental medical interventions is not a "conspiracy theory." Questioning the efficacy of Covid vaccines that, in fact, are ineffective against the infection is not "jeopardizing the lives of others." It is unacceptable in a free society to ruin people’s careers and reputations by their asking for medical transparency and legal accountability. This is why Xavier Azalbert, the founder of the French civilian alliance BonSense and the publisher of online newspaper France-Soir, is taking Bill Gates to court.

The New American is the first news outlet to report on the case.

To learn more about BonSense, please go to: https://bonsens.info/

To read France-Soir, please go to: https://www.francesoir.fr/