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Why is the World Economic Forum Worried About Gay TV Characters?
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130 views • May 18, 2021
Klaus Schwab wraps it in a rainbow flag.
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https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a4082f8ab3b9330c412345
SUMMIT NEWS: http://summit.news/newsletter
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=60a4082f8ab3b9330c412345
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