Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Rep Matt Gaetz Exposes Gender Ideology Terms Promoted On Air Force Campus
channel image
GalacticStorm
2065 Subscribers
Shop now
15 views
Published Thursday

Matt Gaetz Exposes Gender Ideology Terms Promoted On Air Force Campus


Rep Matt Gaetz: “Why are you allowing your cadets to apply for a program when you cannot define the basic terms of eligibility?”


source:

https://rumble.com/v311mfa-rep-matt-gaetz-exposes-gender-ideology-terms-promoted-on-air-force-campus.html?mref=2hzb1&mrefc=20



Keywords
militarymatt gaetzgenderl ideologyair force campus

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket