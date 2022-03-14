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Volodymyr Zelenskiy visits wounded soldiers to award them state honours
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10 views • March 14, 2022
The Guardian.
The Ukrainian president visited soldiers in hospital on Sunday, awarding them state honours for their sacrifices in the fight against the Russian invasion.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxhm22S7aUY
The Ukrainian president visited soldiers in hospital on Sunday, awarding them state honours for their sacrifices in the fight against the Russian invasion.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jxhm22S7aUY
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