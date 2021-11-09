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WHAT SO MANY CHRISTIANS MISS ABOUT BAPTISM
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40 views • November 09, 2021
The REEL TRUTH behind Luke 3:16. The gospels repeatedly state that Jesus' baptism is not with water, and yet churches persist in focusing on water... most likely because they cannot see the Holy Spirit.
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
Check out some powerful videos on my channel, A Voice in the Desert: https://bit.ly/Voice-in-the-Desert
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