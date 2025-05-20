Psychic destroyed by VAXX induced BRAIN CANCER

He didn't see that coming!

May 15, 2025 - "Brain surgery was a success! Great prognosis, incredible staff, and I feel so thankful to be surrounded by my family. I’ll be on bedrest for a month and look forward to getting back to doing readings.

For those of you who connect with me virtually, not much should change as far as private reading giveaways and group readings, right now I’m just on the mend. For those curious, I had a colloid tumor near the center of my brain and thankfully most of it has been removed! (The tumor, not my brain… that is. 🤣)

This isn’t my first rodeo with this and I have so much to be thankful for - I’ll see ya’ll very soon with lots of thought-provoking subjects and of course, readings.

Thank you all so much for your support."

Edited · 4d

https://www.instagramDOTcom/tylerhenrymedium/p/DJp7RHavX33/

###

Netflix to Require COVID-19 Vaccinations on All U.S. Productions

The move, which applies to Zone A on film and TV sets, comes as the Delta variant spreads.

July 28, 2021 1:07pm

https://www.hollywoodreporterDOTcom/business/business-news/netflix-to-require-covid-19-vaccinations-on-all-u-s-productions-1234989744/

###

Reasonable Assumptions and Industry Context

Given the absence of direct evidence, we can make informed assumptions based on industry practices:

As a Zone A personnel, Henry would have been required to show proof of vaccination to participate in filming, especially for Life After Death with Tyler Henry, which aligns with the July 2021 mandate.

Filming likely began in late 2021, suggesting Henry was vaccinated sometime after July 2021, possibly in the latter months of the year, to comply with production schedules.

Industry context also supports this: many productions halted or delayed without vaccinated casts, and Netflix's early adoption of the mandate underscores the necessity for compliance.

----------

Mirrored - bootcamp

Bootcamp now on Brighteon - https://www.brighteon.com/channels/chestyp

Please subscribe to him, he has done some excellent work during the plandemic/vaxx genocide

----------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/